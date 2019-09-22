Women’s panel will visit colleges across Andhra: State Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Saturday visited Sara Grace School of Nursing in Machilipatnam where a nursing student had lodged a complaint against the correspondent, alleging that he harassed students and was demanding sexual favours from them.

During her visit, Padma interacted with students and assured that the commission will visit all the women colleges in the state to instill confidence among girl students. Neither the college staff nor press people were allowed while she interacted with the students.



“There is a huge need to visit all the colleges in the state and know the problems being faced by them. Soon, a team from the commission will chalk out a plan in this regard,” Vasireddy Padma assured students.

It may be recalled that the complainant, who is pursuing final year B.Sc Nursing in the college lodged a complaint with Machilipatnam police station on Friday alleging sexual harassment against the correspondent S Ramesh.

Following her complaint, Robertson Pet police took the accused S Ramesh (48) into their custody and registered a case under sections 354, 354 A, 354 D, 506, 376 read with 511 of IPC and relevant sections of SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.

In her complaint, the student alleged that the correspondent of Sara Grace School of Nursing, Ramesh, used to threaten all the girl students studying in the college to gratify his sexual desires failing which awarding poor marks in the examinations was certain.



She also mentioned some past incidents reported in the college in her complaint to the police and requested them to take action against him.