140 Andhra circle inspectors listed for DSP promotion

24 inspectors from Visakhapatnam range, 42 from Eluru, 26 from Guntur and 48 from Kurnool were listed by the panel.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

police-cops-photo

Image of police personnel used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday listed as many as 140 circle inspectors (CIs) working in various police stations across the State for the promotion of deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

In a message to all the Inspector General of police (IG) and Deputy Inspector General of police (DIGs), DGP Gautam Sawang asked them to send the duty records of the listed inspectors for initiating the process.

According to the official message, 24 inspectors from Visakhapatnam range, 42 from Eluru, 26 from Guntur and 48 from Kurnool were listed by the panel and their previous records and abilities will be scrutinised. Then the DGP will choose who to promote.

