Andhra Deputy CMs slam Chandrababu Naidu for writing to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy without any evidence

Deputy Chief Ministers Pilli Subash Chandra Bose, Alla Nani, P Pushpashri Vani, K Narayana Swamy and SB Amzath Basha, in a press statement, slammed TDP Chief Naidu.

Published: 23rd September 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five Deputy Chief Ministers and a host of YSRC leaders on Sunday came down heavily on Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for writing a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging irregularities in the recruitment of Village Secretariat employees, without any evidence other than a newspaper article.

Deputy Chief Ministers Pilli Subash Chandra Bose, Alla Nani, P Pushpashri Vani, K Narayana Swamy and SB Amzath Basha, in a press statement, alleged that Naidu was not able to digest the fact that government created 1.27 lakh jobs within four months.

“People belonging to all sections including BCs, SCs and STs have been recruited in Village Secretariats. The TDP is not happy with this recruitment and propagating a false propaganda,” the Deputy CMs said in the statement.

“The recruitment has been done in a transparent manner. A section of media is trying to create an issue out of nothing,’’ they said.

“You are scared of losing public support just with the recruitment of 1.27 lakh jobs. What will happen to you once the implementation of schemes like YSR Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi and other Navaratnas start?’’ they questioned.

Meanwhile, party BC Cell State president and MLC Janga Krishnamurthy, at a press conference, said that the Village Secretariat examinations were conducted in a transparent manner.

