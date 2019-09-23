Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority to issue notices to illegal structure owners

The APCRDA is planing to demolish the buildings if the owners don’t comply with the norms.

The officials served notices to the owners of three structures, including to the owner of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's residence, on September 19.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will issue notices of demolition to the remaining unauthorised structures along the flood bank (karakatta) of River Krishna this week.

The officials served notices to the owners of three structures, including to the owner of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, on September 19.

It may be noted that the authority identified over 26 structures built sans requisite permissions and served provisional show-cause notices in the last week of June and first week of July.

While most owners replied, a couple of them moved court. The authority scrutinised the replies given by the owners and started issuing ‘confirmation notices’ to those whose responses were unsatisfactory.

In the confirmation notices, the authority, citing the provisions of APCRDA Act, 2014, directed the officials concerned to remove the unauthorised structures within seven days of receipt of notice.

The APCRDA is planing to demolish the buildings if the owners don't comply with the norms.

