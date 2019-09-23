AP govt starts demolition of illegal constructions on Krishna river banks; Naidu's residence to follow?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what is seen as a move to send a clear message that it would not hesitate to demolish all the illegal structures in the 'karakatta' (banks of river Krishna) including that of the house in which former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is staying, the authorities of AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) have started the process of demolition of structures that were constructed illegally occupying the river banks.

The CRDA had already issued notices to 29 structures including that of Lingamaneni Estates, the residence of Chandrababu Naidu, giving one week time to vacate the premises as the 'illegal' structures will be demolished.

On Monday, accompanied by nearly 50 policemen, the CRDA officials started demolishing the ramp built illegally in the river by a farmer, Paturi Koteswara Rao. Officials earlier served notices on Koteswara Rao stating that the illegal structure will be demolished. Koteswara Rao allegedly constructed a 17 metres length and 7.4 metres breadth ramp into the river and the CRDA officials demolished the same.

As the CRDA officials reached the karakatta, news over the demolition of Naidu's residence where he's currently residing spread like a wildfire. The authorities have already served notices to the occupants to vacate the place as it is illegally constructed. However, officials said the owners of Lingamaneni Estates still have time to respond to the notices and the structure will not be touched immediately.

Municipal Administration minister Botcha Satyanarayana, however, threw enough hints that the residence in which Naidu is presently staying will not be spared as the construction is illegal. "We are demolishing the illegal structures one after the other. Each and every illegal structure will be demolished. The premises in which the former CM is staying is illegal and it will also meet the same fate,'' he said.

The demolition of illegal structures on the banks of river Krishna sparked a political row in the state with the Opposition TDP alleging that the government is targetting the Opposition leader. Irrespective of the Opposition allegations, the YSRC government had demolished the Praja Vedika, an annexure to Naidu's

residence, which was constructed on the banks of river Krishna.