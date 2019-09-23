Home States Andhra Pradesh

BEE to help MSMEs be energy efficicient

The BEE will work with the State with support from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), an agency of Union Ministry of Power, has agreed to provide assistance to State energy department in upgradation, capacity building and financial planning related to energy efficiency technology for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to a press release from the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) on Sunday, the BEE is focusing on energy-intensive MSME sector to address serious challenges such as depending on obsolete and low-efficiency technologies that result in wasteful energy consumption.

The Director-General of BEE, Abhay Bhakre, communicated the same to Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant while inviting the latter to a two-day ‘National Conclave on Energy Efficiency in MSME’ starting Monday.

Abhay Bhakre added that the BEE strategised to promote energy efficiency and its related technologies in 12 clusters such as brass, ceramics, dairy, foundry, hand tools and others.  He further said that the energy efficiency initiatives in MSME sector would immensely benefit the developing States such as Andhra Pradesh.

