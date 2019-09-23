Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre promises technical support to find victims of capsized boat in Godavari river

Kishan Reddy, who took stock of the situation, promised to extend all the possible technical support from the Centre to deal with the situation.

Published: 23rd September 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Search for missing victims of the boat tragedy continuing.

Search for missing victims of the boat tragedy continuing. I ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has said the situation at Katchulru in Devipatnam mandal seems to be not conducive, making it extremely difficult to retrieve the capsized boat.

“However, efforts will continue to trace the missing people and retrieve the boat at the earliest,” he said after a meeting with NDMA and the state officials a Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

Kishan Reddy, who took stock of the situation, promised to extend all the possible technical support from the Centre to deal with the situation.

Stressing the need for preventing such mishaps in future, he said shortly a policy will be formulated with stringent measures for controlling boats in coordination with the state government.

“If needed, the existing laws should be amended to make them more stringent to prevent such mishaps in future,” the Union Minister said

He said be it government or privately operated boats, the rules have to be followed and those who violate rules should be punished irrespective of their status or stature. Boats of those who are not operating with a valid licence or not providing life jackets should be cancelled, he opined.

Kishan Reddy suggested that control and regulation of the boats should be entrusted to a single department instead of multiple departments. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Andhra government Capsized Boat
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most num
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Game of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp