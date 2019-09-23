Dasara festival at Andhra's Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Srisailam Devasthanam in Kurnool district is being spruced up for Dasara Mahotsavams scheduled to begin from September 29 and conclude on October 8 with Purnahuti and Shemipuja.



Temple EO KS Rama Rao said that they were expecting nearly eight lakh devotees for the 10-day Dasara festival, which will start on Sept 29.