Former Andhra MP N Sivaprasad cremated with full state honours

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former Chittoor MP N Sivaprasad was cremated with full State honours at Agarala in Chandragiri mandal at 7.20 pm on Sunday.

The procession of his mortal remains to Agarala was taken from his residence at NGO Colony in Tirupati.



TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and party general secretary N Lokesh visited his residence in Tirupati and paid last respects to him.

Later, addressing the media, Naidu said that Sivaprasad had left a legacy as an actor, doctor and a politician. “We both studied in the same school. We took part in a drama, where I performed the role of a protagonist and he acted as a comedian. After high school, we both had chosen different streams in education,” recalled the TDP chief.

Naidu stated that Sivaprasad represented Assembly from Sathyavedu and Parliament from Chittoor twice on TDP ticket. He fought for special status to the State. His sudden demise is a big loss to the party. I am praying to god to give solace to the grieving family members,” he maintained.



Government Whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy termed Sivaprasad a man with a golden heart.

“I lost my brother. We will build his statue at his native place Pulithirivaripalli on behalf of the State government,” the lawmaker said.

Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad, Chittoor MP N Reddappa, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MCT chief PS Girisha, former Tirupati MLA M Sugunamma, TDP leaders Nimmala Kistappa, Galla Jayadev, Srinivasulu, Amarnath Reddy, Satyaprabha and Pulivarthi Nani paid floral tributes to Sivaprasad in Tirupati.