MLA Undavalli Sridevi renders first aid to road mishap victim in Andhra

GUNTUR: Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi, a doctor by profession, offered first-aid treatment to road accident victims at Pedakakani on Vijayawada-Chennai National Highway-16. While one of them died on the spot, the other was shifted to hospital.

Sridevi, who was on her way to Guntur, stopped when she saw the two men and helped them. A video of her treating the injured went viral on social media.

Speaking to the media, Dr Sridevi said, “I was going to Guntur from Vijayawada. On seeing the injured, I stopped my car and checked their pulse and blood pressure. Sadly, one of the victims had already died.”



According to Pedakakani SI V Narasimha, a four-wheeler rammed the motorcycle between Navaluru and Guntur. Kommuri Chandrasekhar (65) died on the spot, while Sk Mastan who was riding pillion was severely injured.

Mastan was shifted to a private hospital after Dr Sridevi administered him first-aid, while Chandrasekhar’s body was shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and the investigation was underway.