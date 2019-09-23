Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu sees irregularities in recruitment to village secretariats, seeks action

In his two-page letter, the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said the irregularities in the recruitment of village secretariats employees has brought a bad reputation.

Published: 23rd September 2019

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Village Secretariat employees. In a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, he demanded that the government cancel the results of the recruitment test, hold the exam afresh and initiate stern action against those responsible for the irregularities.

In his two-page letter, the TDP chief said the irregularities in the recruitment of village secretariats employees has brought a bad reputation to Panchayat Raj, Education department and Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

“In the past, several recruitment tests were held in the State before and after bifurcation, but none of them were as worst as the recruitment test for village secretariat employees.

Since the time notification was issued on July 26 and announcement of the results after 56 days, where 1,98,164 out of 19,50,582 candidates were declared eligible for 1,26,728 posts, several irregularities took place. There were media reports that the posts were sold for Rs 4 lakh each,” he said in the letter.

Citing media reports, the Leader of Opposition alleged that question paper was leaked and the entire recruitment process reeked of favouritism and nepotism.

The relatives of the APPSC officials bagged top ranks in the exam, he alleged.

The TDP chief also pointed out difference in the actual marks and the marks obtained based on the key released for the exam.

