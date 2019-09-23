Notorious burglar arrested in Challapalli, booty worth Rs 15 lakh recovered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Challapalli police arrested a notorious burglar and recovered Rs 15 lakh worth gold and silver ornaments from him on Sunday. The accused was identified as M Seetharamayya (30), a resident of Lakshmipuram village in Challapalli mandal, who had committed seven robberies in Machilipatnam and Gudivada mandals in 2018 and 2019.

According to Challapalli Central Crime Station (CCS) circle inspector (CI) BV Subba Rao, the accused was found roaming suspiciously near the market and was taken into custody.

In the interrogation, Seetharamayya confessed to committing the robberies. From his possession, police recovered 358 grams of gold, 236 grams of silver and Rs 18,000 cash.

“The accused targeted locked houses and women alone in houses. He was the prime accused in seven crimes. He took to burglary after quitting his job of a security guard,” said the CI.