Over 5,100 auto, cab owners apply for Rs 10,000 government aid

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The transport officials have received over 5,100 applications from autorickshaw and taxi owners in Guntur to avail financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum as per the directions issued by the government.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad has decided to create a help-desk to provide information about filing applications online and linking Aadhaar and white ration card to it.

The applicant must own a driving licence and the vehicle should have a valid record such as a registration certificate.

Family members of the applicant (husband, wife and minor children) will be eligible for the monetary assistance.

Application filing began on September 10 and will continue till September 25. The applications will be sent to village and ward volunteers, where they will be scrutinised before final approval.

The Deputy Transport Commissioner said that the department was creating awareness among drivers who owned vehicles in Guntur district.