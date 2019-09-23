Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTA panel suggests slashing traffic fines by 50 per cent in Andhra Pradesh

Though several States started imposing hefty penalties for violations from September 1, the transport department has adopted a wait and watch policy over the issue.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic, traffic police, traffic rules, traffic fine

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The committee constituted to look into the revision of fines for traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act-2019 has suggested that the State government may reduce the proposed penalties by 50 per cent.

Though several States started imposing hefty penalties for violations from September 1, the transport department has adopted a wait and watch policy over the issue.

Almost a week ago, transport commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu had submitted a report on the revised penalties, drafted by the committee, to Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to official sources, the proposed revised penalties were Rs 5,000 as against Rs 10,000 for drunk driving; Rs 2,500 as against Rs 5,000 for driving without a valid licence; Rs 1,250 as against Rs 2,000 for not having vehicle insurance; Rs 500 as against Rs 1,000 for driving without seat belt and Rs 750 as against Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 for overspeeding.

Prior to imposing fines, the department has decided to sensitise the public about road safety norms.
A senior official, on the condition of anonymity, told TNIE that a report drafted by the committee over reduction of fines was submitted to the government last week, on September 17.

However, the chief minister was unable to review it as he was busy in dealing with the boat mishap near Papikondalu and floods in Rayalaseema region.

“We hope that a decision may be taken over the suggestions made by the committee in the next couple of days. Then a notification will be issued,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic fines Motor Vehicles Act
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most num
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Game of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp