RTC union to go on strike from September 27 in Prakasam

The APSRTC Employees’ Union in Prakasam has decided to go on an indefinite strike from September 27.

Published: 23rd September 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC Buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The APSRTC Employees’ Union in Prakasam has decided to go on an indefinite strike from September 27. The union members said, if the State government and RTC management failed to act on their demands, similar strikes would also take place in the Nellore zone.

In connection with the strike notice, several union leaders participated in the pre-strike gate meetings in front of all depots in the region on Sunday. Speaking to the media at Ongole depot, union general secretary K Nageswara Rao appealed to all RTC staff to take active part in the strike.

Explaining the demands stated in the strike notice, Nageswara Rao alleged that the regional manager showed discriminatory attitude towards the union leaders and cadres.

“The authorities did not give promotion to the eligible staff. We demand creation of provisions for three master charts for Ongole-Bengaluru service,” he said.

Union leaders Bezawada Ravi, Nalluri Srinivasa Rao, Ch V Subba Rao, M Venkata Rao, Obulayya, AnandaRao, P Venkateswarlu, K Raghuram, VV Reddy, D Brahmayya and G Naga Raju participated in the meetings.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh RTC Union
