Home States Andhra Pradesh

Son among three arrested for murder of retired cop in Andhra

The police solved the murder case of a retired head constable by arresting three persons, including the younger son of the deceased, at Auto Nagar in Tadipatri.

Published: 23rd September 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

​SP B Satyayesu Babu said that the police seized a sword, three mobile phones and a motorcycle from them. ( Express Illustrations )

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The police solved the murder case of a retired head constable by arresting three persons, including the younger son of the deceased, at Auto Nagar in Tadipatri on Sunday. 

SP B Satyayesu Babu said that the police seized a sword, three mobile phones and a motorcycle from them.

The SP said that the deceased D Latchanna (66) worked as a head constable in the fire department. He had two sons. His younger son Hari Krishna constructed a house and borrowed some amount for the purpose from his elder brother Hari Kumar.

On behalf of his elder son, Latchanna mounted pressure on Hari Krishna to repay the amount. He even approached the court in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra crimes
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most num
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Game of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp