Son among three arrested for murder of retired cop in Andhra

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The police solved the murder case of a retired head constable by arresting three persons, including the younger son of the deceased, at Auto Nagar in Tadipatri on Sunday.



SP B Satyayesu Babu said that the police seized a sword, three mobile phones and a motorcycle from them.



The SP said that the deceased D Latchanna (66) worked as a head constable in the fire department. He had two sons. His younger son Hari Krishna constructed a house and borrowed some amount for the purpose from his elder brother Hari Kumar.



On behalf of his elder son, Latchanna mounted pressure on Hari Krishna to repay the amount. He even approached the court in this regard.