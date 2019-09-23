Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stickers on number plate illegal: Guntur DSP VV Ramana

​Taking serious note of this offence, Traffic department deputy superintendent of police (DSP) VV Ramana instructed the officers to take action against such persons and impose fines.

Published: 23rd September 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

One can only mention the names of departments on government vehicles, so the self-owned vehicles should not carry any words, names or designations.

One can only mention the names of departments on government vehicles, so the self-owned vehicles should not carry any words, names or designations. ( Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: During checks, officials of the Traffic department found several two-wheelers carrying unauthorised names and stickers on the number plates in Guntur city.

Taking serious note of this offence, Traffic department deputy superintendent of police (DSP) VV Ramana instructed the officers to take action against such persons and impose fines.

He cautioned the public that the police would book cases and impose fines if anyone was found using blaring horns while riding vehicles.

The DSP further urged the automobile drivers to abide by traffic rules in order to check traffic snarls and road accidents. He mentioned that writing words or names on the number plate was illegal and the number should be written and displayed in a prescribed manner.

One can only mention the names of departments on government vehicles, so the self-owned vehicles should not carry any words, names or designations.

Some were found installing sirens for self-owned vehicles without any permission, which should be stopped at once.

The Traffic department will take stern action as per the MV Act by conducting special drives, if anyone was caught violating traffic norms, he added.

