Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams gears up for Brahmotsavams

The TTD has launched wide publicity programmes by printing 12,000 wall posters, one lakh pamphlets and 4,500 booklets in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and English for the benefit of devotees.

Drawing of rangoli is underway to enhance the beauty of the hill town; workers pasting the posters of Brahmotsavams on buses | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: With less than a week left for the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, all arrangements are being made by various departments to ensure that lakhs of devotees, who throng Tirumala during the mega fete, have hassle-free darshan of the Lord and Vahana Sevas in Mada Streets. The Brahmotsavams will begin on September 29 and conclude on October 8.

The information booklets on Vahana Sevas and other facilities are available to pilgrims and also at all information kiosks or ‘May I Help You’ centres located in Tirupati and also at Sarva darshan token issuing counters.

The Brahmotsavams wall posters are being displayed at TTD Kalyana Mandapams and also pasted on inter and intra-state RTC buses. The TTD Engineering Department is illuminating the four Mada Streets with colourful lights.

Barricades and queue line gates, repairs to toilets and drinking water taps have been set up. Special brass grills were set up with granite pillars at Swami Pushkarini.

Additional parking space and mobile toilets have been set up near Alipiri. Drawing of rangoli is underway to give enhance the beauty of the hill town.

The TTD electrical wing is arranging colourful LED light decorations and electrical cutouts at important places in Tirumala and Tirupati. Nearly 37 (34 in Tirumala and 3 in Tirupati) huge display screens have been set up, besides radio broadcasts, to keep devotees informed.

To prevent any untoward incidents, about 6,000 security personnel including 1,200 TTD staff, 3,500 Srivari Sevakulu and 1,000 Scouts and Guides will be deployed at vital points.

The TTD has prepared an action plan for providing best facilities to devotees. The employees of Srivari temple, Annaprasadam, accommodation, Kalyana Katta and medical and health will work round-the-clock in the Command Control Centre at Tirumala.

The Health department has also deployed additional manpower to keep Tirumala clean. The TTD has also put up exhibition stalls at Kalyana Vedika with a display of colourful flowers and fruits.

Arrangements are also complete for artistes from over 14 States to showcase their culture and art forms under the aegis of HDPP.

2-wheeler ban

In view of the huge rush of pilgrims for Garuda Seva on October 4, the TTD has banned plying of two-wheelers on ghat roads from midnight of October 3 to the morning of October 5.

Toll-free number

An exclusive toll-free number 1800 425 4242 has been set up for the benefit of devotees.

