ACB unearths six crore asset in raid on Kurnool district revenue inspector

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday conducted a raid at tahsildar office in Orvakal of Kurnool district and took revenue inspector N Sanjeeva Reddy into custody for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Sanjeeva Reddy joined the revenue department as village revenue assistant in 1995.

Acting on a tip-off, three special teams led by ACB DSP M Nagabhushanam conducted raids at Sanjeeva Reddy’s residence in Kurnool and his villas at Kothapalli and Motkur in Velugodu Mandal. The ACB sleuths also conducted raids at his relatives’ houses at three different places in Kurnool district. The officials so far identified one G+3 house at Danalaxmi Nagar in Kurnool and one house site in the same colony, two house sites at different places and 1.5 acres of agriculture land at Kothapalli.

The officials also seized a few LIC bonds, valuables in SBI locker, 400 grams of gold ornaments, `1.5 lakh cash, a car and a motorcycle. The ACB DSP said that they have unearthed over `6 crore disproportionate assets of Sanjeeva Reddy.

Ill-gotten wealth

