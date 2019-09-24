Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB unearths six crore asset in raid on Kurnool district revenue inspector

Acting on a tip-off, three special teams led by ACB DSP M Nagabhushanam conducted raids at Sanjeeva Reddy’s residence in Kurnool and his villas at Kothapalli and Motkur in Velugodu mandal.

Published: 24th September 2019 03:59 AM

Anti-Corruption Bureau conducting raid at tahsildar office in Orvakal of Kurnool district (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday conducted a raid at tahsildar office in Orvakal of Kurnool district and took revenue inspector N Sanjeeva Reddy into custody for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Sanjeeva Reddy joined the revenue department as village revenue assistant in 1995. 

The officials also seized a few LIC bonds, valuables in SBI locker, 400 grams of gold ornaments, `1.5 lakh cash, a car and a motorcycle. The ACB DSP said that they have unearthed over `6 crore disproportionate assets of Sanjeeva Reddy. 

Ill-gotten wealth
One G+3 house at Danalaxmi Nagar in Kurnool and one house site in the same colony, two house sites at different places, 1.5 acres of agriculture land at Kothapalli, a few LIC bonds, valuables in SBI locker, 400 grams of gold ornaments, `1.5 lakh cash, a car and a motorcycle

