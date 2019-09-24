Anantapur Police nab four culprits in minor kidnap case

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The police on Monday arrested four persons, including a notorious criminal, in the minor girl kidnap case. Disclosing the case details to the media, Deputy superintendent of police Veera Raghava Reddy said that a minor girl was kidnapped at Chandrababu Kottala on July 20. The main accused in the case Amar and notorious criminal Sk Shakir were among the four arrested in connection with the case.

Shakir alias DJ Srinivas Raju, Sreenu and Ganesh Naik were involved in three murder cases and other offences. A suspect sheet was also opened against him. The Deputy Superintendent of police warned of stern action against those committing crimes against girls and women.