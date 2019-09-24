Andhra Pradesh's first team of SWAT force all set for action

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have set up Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) force, a first-of-its-kind special police wing in the State. The wing, a brainchild of Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Koushal, is formed on the lines of commando and Greyhounds forces to be used in extreme situations. The new team, which includes two SIs, has 26 young personnel.

The highly-skilled SWAT police have been given one of the toughest physical and technical training. They were receiving the rigorous training for the past few months at the district police training centre, and often visited by the SP.

The SWAT team can handle self-loading rifles, rocket launchers and high-range revolvers. The special police are also trained in hand-to-hand combat techniques, swimming and dealing with extreme situations. According to officials, similar tactical teams are efficiently operating in States such as Punjab, Maharashtra and Delhi. In one of the SWAT teams in New Delhi, all personnel are women. In Andhra Pradesh, Prakasam is the first district to have its own SWAT team.

“The SWAT team is trained to tackle any emergency situation. It can restrict any anti-social activity, detect and defuse bombs, bring normalcy to a place where there is unrest, stop any untoward incident before it occurs, control the violent mob and deal with a terror attack. The personnel have been given extensive training in special combat and guerilla fighting skills,” SP Koushal explained.

The authorities have made arrangements to launch the special wing in a special function on September 25 here at the police parade ground. AP DGP Gautam Sawang and Guntur Range IG Vineet Brijlal are expected to the attend the function as chief guests. Also, arrangements are being made for the inauguration of new Taluka Police Station building, which was built at Rs 1.50 crore.