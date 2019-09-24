CRPF, Special Protection Force team up to encounter Maoists

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three Maoists, including two women members, were reportedly killed during an exchange of fire with police in Darakonda forests of GK Veedhi mandal on Sunday.

Upon receiving information about movement of Maoists in Madigamallu- Kondajaratha East area under Gummarevula panchayat, teams of Greyhounds, Special Protection Force (SPF) and CRPF launched a massive combing operation. They are said to have encountered some Maoists in the deep forest and an exchange of fire took place between them for about two hours.

Police suspect that one of the slain Maoists, Gemmela Kamesh alias Hari, was an area committee member of Galikonda Dalan. The police recovered two 303 rifles, a 12 bore gun, six kit bags and a landmine from the encounter site.

The encounter comes two days before the anniversary of Paderu MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Somu, who were killed by Maoists on September 23, 2018 at Lipittuputtu village in Dumbriguda mandal in the district.