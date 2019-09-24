Delay in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's chopper landing in Nandyal, CMO orders enquiry

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two days after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey to take stock of flood situation in Nandyal division, it came to light that the district officials have allegedly failed to submit some particulars about the helipad for the landing of the CM’s helicopter leading to a minor delay in landing.

According to sources, the helicopter landed after five minutes delay and the CMO had pulled up the district officials for the alleged lapse. On Saturday, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Nandyal. It is learnt that after the CMO enquired about the alleged lapse, district collector G Veerapandian had ordered an enquiry into it.

Sources said the officials of survey department have to send a two-page proforma to the authorities about various aspects of the helipad. However, as the aerial survey was a sudden one, the officials reportedly failed to fill the entire proforma. Though officials confirmed that the CMO took a serious note of the issue, they maintained secrecy over the kind of lapses in the proforma and the action to be initiated.