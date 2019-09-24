Godavari boat mishap victims' families to get Rs 10 Lakh compensation

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Each of the families of the victims of the boat capsized in Godavari river, will be compensated Rs 10 lakh from the insurance company, said East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem.

The SP said the tourist boat, Royal Vasishta, which sank on September 15, killing more than 40 tourists, was insured by the New India Assurance company, which has agreed to compensate the victims’ families.

A help desk will start functioning from Tuesday at Rajamahendravaram SP’s office to help the victims’ families claim the insurance, he said. Prajesh, a representative from the insurance company, said FIR copy, postmortem report, death certificate, legal heir certificate, identification proof and details of bank accounts need to be submitted to claim the insurance amount.