Journalist battling for life after knifed in Ongole  

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants attacked a journalist with sticks and knives, and his condition was said to be serious. According to the police, M Nagarjuna Reddy, a scribe working for a vernacular daily at Vetapalem town, was attacked from behind in Kundooru village near Chinna Ganjam town between 6.30 pm and 7.00 pm when he was returning home from Ongole on a two-wheeler.

Earlier in the day, he had submitted a complaint at a grievance programme in SP office. Locals rushed to his aid and shifted him to Chirala government hospital. Nagarjuna Reddy had also lodged assault complaints against A Krishna Mohan, former Chirala MLA.