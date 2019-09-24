Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool woman attempts suicide with four kids, dies leaving behind kids

 A 35-year-old woman gave pesticide to her four children and committed suicide by consuming the same over family dispute in Dhone on Monday.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  A 35-year-old woman gave pesticide to her four children and committed suicide by consuming the same over family dispute in Dhone on Monday. The woman died while undergoing treatment. Doctors said that the condition of her elder daughter is critical and the state of three others is said to be stable. The deceased was identified as Varalakshmi, a resident of Tarakarama Nagar in Dhone.

According to CI Kamabagiri Ramudu, G Eeranna, a building centring worker, was residing at Tarakarama Nagar with his wife Varalakshmi, his three daughters and a son. On Sunday night, the couple had a quarrel. Upset with her husband, Varalakshmi consumed pesticide and also gave it to four of her children after Eeranna left for work on Monday morning.

Neighbours, who found them unconscious, immediately informed Eeranna, who rushed them to the Dhone government hospital. Later, they were shifted to the Kurnool government hospital for better treatment. 
Varalakshmi died while undergoing treatment. Doctors said that the condition of an elder daughter Uma (13) is critical and the state of three others Indu (9), Uday (7) and Iswarya (4) is said to be stable. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

