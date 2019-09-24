Tirupati cops bid adieu to canine friend

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Urban SP KKN Anburajan paid last respects to 14-month-old police dog Laika, which died due to health problems, in Tirupati on Monday. According to officials, the Belgian Shepherd was born on August 10, 2018. It was trained by Intelligence and Security wing officials in Vijayawada.

Later, the dog was deputed to Tirupati Urban Police district. The officials named the dog Laika. The police dog performed duties both at Tirumala and Tirupati as part of security measures.

Laika rendered services in VVIP and VIP bandobast. The SP, Laika trainer and handler V Umapathi, DSP (AR) Nanda Kishore, RI Reddappa and staff from dog squad paid last respects to Laika.