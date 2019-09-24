Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two more arrested in Godavari Boat mishap case

The ASP said 67 tourists and eight crew members were aboard the boat at the time of mishap.

Published: 24th September 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rampachodavaram ASP Vakul Jindal addressing the media on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two more persons were arrested in connection with the capsize of Royal Vasishta in the Godavari at Kachuluru in Devipatnam Mandal, in which more than 40 tourists were killed.   Disclosing this to newsmen on Monday, Vakul Jindal,  ASP of Rampachodavaram,  said GVV Ramana Satya Naga Murali, president of Sir Arthur Cotton AC Boat Owners Association, and Yerramsetti Rajarao of Papi Kondalu Boat Owners and Agents Welfare Association were arrested for allowing operation of Royal Vasishta in the Godavari despite floods.  

Royal Vasishta owner Kodigudla Venkata Ramana was arrested on September 20. His business partners Yalla Prabhavathi, wife of Subbarao, and Yerramsetti Atchuthamani, wife of Rajarao, escaped after the boat capsizes in the river on September 15. 

The ASP said 67 tourists and eight crew members were aboard the boat at the time of the mishap. Several tourists were rescued by villagers of  Kachuluru. The two drivers, who were killed in the mishap, were new to plying of the boat in Godavari river. The bodies of 37 tourists were retrieved from the river so far. The fate of 14 tourists is not known.

Refuting the charge of family members of the deceased that Devipatnam police had taken bribe from the operators of the boat to allow its operation to Papi Kondalu despite floods in the Godavari, the ASP clarified that police were not empowered to stop operation of tourist boats in the river. The police only ensure that the tourists travelling in boats in the river wear lifejackets for safety, the ASP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Royal Vasishta Devipatnam Mandal Godavari Kodigudla Venkata Ramana AC Boat Owners Association GVV Ramana Satya Naga Murali
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most num
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Game of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp