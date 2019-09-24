Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two more Maoists die in encounter

  Two more Maoists were killed in an alleged encounter with police at Timalagondi under Gummirevula panchayat in GK Veedhi  mandal on Monday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two more Maoists were killed in an alleged encounter with police at Timalagondi under Gummirevula panchayat in GK Veedhi Mandal on Monday. Three weapons were recovered from the spot. One body was found and the police were looking for another, according to sources. However, their identity was not immediately established. Till now five Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire in GK Veedhi forests since Sunday.

Visakhapatnam agency echoed with gunshots on Monday as the exchange of fire between police and Maoists continued even as top leaders of the left-wing organisation -- Maoist East-Malkangiri division secretary Aruna, her husband Chalapati, Maoist Central Zonal Committee secretary, and Ranadev, Maoist Kalimela Dalam secretary along with 17 senior cadres -- were holed up there.

AK 47 among recovered weapons

Among recovered weapons from the encounter site, there were one AK 47, one rifle and a pistol. Recovery of AK 47 indicated the likely presence of the top Maoist leader in the area. On credible information that top Maoists were camping in GK Veedhi forests, AP Special Police supported by Greyhounds and  CRPF personnel launched intensive combing operations on Sunday. When the police team spotted a group of Maoists the latter opened fire leading to exchange of fire at Madigamallu in Gummirevula panchayat in GK Veedhi Mandal. Three Maoists were killed in the alleged encounter. All the three were Maoist cadre from Chhattisgarh and they were identified as Ajay, Budri and Bimala.

On Thursday, Aruna released a seven-page letter against government and police. The police are targeting Aruna and other Maoist leaders so that they can weaken the organisation considerably in the AOB area. As part of the strategy, the combing operation was going on. Aruna is the sister of top Maoist leader Azad, who was killed in an encounter at Koyyuru in 2015.  Aruna earlier escaped several attempts by the police to capture her.  

Meanwhile, Chintapalle ASP Satish Kumar said the police were locked in a cat and mouse game with the Maoists in  Visakhapatnam agency. Speaking to media persons at Sileru, he said they have intensified combing operations. He said the police spotted a group of Maoists in the GK Veedhi forest and the Maoists opened fire when the police surrounded them. In the following exchange of fire three Maoists, including two women were killed. 

He said there may be the presence of top leaders of Maoists. He said in the recent exchange of fire top Maoists escaped. He said as  Maoists were now on the run they would further intensify combing. Additional forces were being deployed in the area.

