YSRC government to set up Skill Development Centres in all parliamentary constituencies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which is going to set up Skill Development Centres in all the 25 parliamentary constituencies, has constituted a task force to chalk out a strategy and roadmap in this regard. According to the order issued on Monday, the Minister for Industries, Commerce and IT is the Chairman of the task force. While the Minister for Education is the Co-Chairman, the Chief Secretary is its Convener.

Terms of reference for the task force

To undertake a comprehensive review of the existing skill development programmes run in the State, the skill gap study undertaken by various State skill development corporations, the training infrastructure, training institutes present in each district, infrastructure available to develop new skill development centres and a plan of action to develop skill assessment, career counselling, training curriculum, placement and a mechanism to track the progress of the employed youth

The task force shall review existing skill development framework in the State and identify major gaps to be addressed

It shall interact with stakeholders such as APSSDC, SEEDAP, educational institutions, industry associations, major investors to understand skill requirements in various sectors and the ability to exist skill development framework to meet these requirements