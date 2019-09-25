Andhra Pradesh Contract Employees’ Union stage novel protest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the government operate 104 services on its own, the members of Andhra Pradesh Contract Employees’ Union staged a novel protest by submitting representations to the statue of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy across the State on Tuesday.

The employees submitted a representation to the YSR statues in Gudivada, Punganuru (Chittoor) and Isakapalli village in Nellore district. In a press release issued on the day, Union State general secretary J Simhachalam said, the 104 contract employees were providing medical facilities to the rural people at their doorstep for a decade now, on a meagre budget sanctioned by the government. “But we came to know that the government has been contemplating to invite Request for Proposal (RFP) for operating the services under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode once again,” he said.