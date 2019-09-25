Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government nods for CBI probe against former TDP MLA in illegal limestone mining case

It may be recalled that the court heard the case based on a petition filed by former MLC TGV Krishna Reddy.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former TDP MLA Yerpatineni Srinivas Rao (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After deciding to hand over the investigation into the alleged illegal limestone mining in Gurajala and Dachepalli areas of Guntur district by former TDP MLA Yerpatineni Srinivas Rao to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the State government has given its consent to the central agency to take up the case. This is the first case involving a TDP leader to be handed over to the CBI by the YSRC government after coming to power.

The YSRC government had earlier reversed the orders of the previous TDP government withdrawing general consent given to the CBI to investigate cases in the State.

Earlier, the government had informed the High Court that it was ready to hand over the investigation into the illegal limestone mining case to the CBI as the complaints against the accused were serious in nature and needed a detailed probe.

After facing flak from the court and also the Opposition for its alleged inaction on curbing illegal mining in Gurajala area, the previous TDP government ordered a CID probe into the allegations of illegal mining in Konanki village of Piduguralla Mandal, Kesanupalli and Nadikudi of Dachepalli Mandal in Guntur district.

The court, after going through the report submitted by the CID, had on August 26 told the government that it was free to entrust the investigation to the CBI.

On September 12, the Home department issued GO Ms 111 according to consent to the CBI to “exercise its powers” in the State for an investigation into the illegal mining or quarrying and illegal transportation of limestone in Konanki village of Piduguralla Mandal and Kesanupalli and Nadikudi villages of Dachepalli Mandal in Guntur district. The case pertains to the alleged illegal excavation of more than 20 lakh metric tonnes of limestone from the two villages evading taxes and also endangering lives of the villagers by blasting rocks in the mining area.

