AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel rescue washermen

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel rescued four washermen, who were stuck in the floodwaters of River Penna in Proddatur on Tuesday. According to officials, four washermen Ramana, Srinu, Veeraiah and Devi of Dorasanipalle in Proddatur, went to the river to wash clothes.

While they were washing clothes, the water level in the river has increased suddenly. The onlookers informed the matter to the fire services personnel. A team led by fire officer A Raghunath rushed to the spot and rescued the washermen.