Five taken into custody for murder attempt on scribe in Prakasam's Chirala town

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Five persons, who allegedly attacked journalist N Nagarjuna Reddy, were taken into custody by Chirala police on Monday evening. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, Chirala police filed a case under Sections 304, 307 of IPC on the grounds of criminal conspiracy charges. DSP Jayarama Subba Reddy was monitoring the investigation process.

As per the victim’s statement recorded by police at Chirala Hospital on Monday night, 26 persons surrounded him and took him to an unknown location where he was beaten with iron rods and stabbed with knives.

Later, as the culprits presumed that the victim was dead, they threw his body in front of a shop at Chirala- Kothapeta and ran away from the spot.

The police formed search parties to catch the accused. As per reports, five of the accused were taken into custody on Tuesday and they were interrogated at a secret location.

As some key leads were found, search parties were deployed to catch the remaining members of the accused gang.