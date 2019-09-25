Four minor labourers, working at solar plant in AP, die in accident

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR (AP): Four minor workers died and some others suffered injuries after a tractor in which they were travelling to a nearby under-construction solar power plant fell into a canal in NP Kunta Mandal of Anantapur district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the migrant labourers from Bihar were working at a solar power plant in NP Kunta Mandal. They were provided shelter at the Labour Colony, some 13 kilometres from the plant, and were being taken to the plant when the accident took place.

The driver of the tractor lost control over the vehicle and it skidded into the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi

(HNSS) canal. Four workers came under the tractor and died on the spot while the others were rescued by locals.

Police said the four workers who were killed in the accident are minors and further investigation is on.