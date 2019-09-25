Guntur Municipal Corporation declares war on malaria and dengue

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Despite taking necessary measures to check the spread of seasonal diseases, the number of cases have been on the rise in Guntur city. As many as 72 dengue and 190 malaria cases were registered from January this year, prompting Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) to intensify anti-larval activities.

Biologist D Obulu said the number of seasonal diseases saw an increase from last year when 175 malaria and 52 dengue cases were registered.

The GMC identified 26 wards as vulnerable zones, where more than 195 staff were appointed by the malaria wing to conduct fogging activities. It has also been distributing homoeopathy medicines for the past few days, releasing gambusia fish in the stagnant water bodies, wells and tanks.

As many as 10 persons were diagnosed with malaria or dengue in the last month, with two showing symptoms of dengue on Tuesday in Guntur. The fast pace with which the disease is spreading has left the residents worried. They appealed to the civic body to take up prevention methods in war-footing.

J Srinivasa Rao and Sk Karim, residents of Old Guntur demanded that the GMC conduct a massive campaign with the cooperation of the public to bring the mosquito menace under control. MHO Ch Sobha Rani said that 15 places were identified from where frequent cases were being reported and

further 26 wards as hot spots where the special teams were taking measures to restrain the breeding of mosquito.