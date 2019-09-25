IMD predicts heavy rainfall in  Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very heavy to heavy rain for the next two days in isolated districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region.

As per the IMD, with the upper air cyclonic circulation lying over south Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood and extending up to 3.6 km above mean sea level and tilting southwards is likely to result in very heavy to heavy rain at isolated places in coastal districts of East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts in Rayalaseema region.

“Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would experience very heavy to heavy rain for the next two days due to upper air circulation and a trough is extending up to Vidarbha across Telangana and Rayalaseema region,” IMD, Visakhapatnam, director YK Reddy said. Explaining about heavy rains recorded in Rayalaseema region, the IMD director said there are cyclonic circulations along the coast last week and another cyclonic circulation over north Telangana, close to Rayalaseema region. With the circulation approaching south Andhra Pradesh, its effect was shown on Anantapur district.