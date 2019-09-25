Is it fair? Chandrababu Naidu’s house owner asks CM Jagan Reddy days after demolition notice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) served ‘confirmation order’ on Lingamaneni Ramesh asking him to demolish his ‘illegal’ structure at Undavalli in which former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is residing , the industrialist shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asking how fair on the part of YSRC government to mount pressure on an industrialist like him, who worked for the development of the State. Calling the government’s decision a stubborn move, Ramesh said it was unfortunate that the YSRC regime was going after him only because the TDP chief was residing in his guesthouse.

In the letter dated September 23, Ramesh informed the Chief Minister that the APCRDA’s move caused anxiety to him and his family, and explained as to why he had decided to lease his guest house to Naidu.

He said that the State government’s decision to demolish the structure saddened him and created unrest among the citizens across the State. “The officials felt that my guesthouse was best suited for the then Chief Minister of the State, which had no capital in the aftermath of the bifurcation. Since it was a matter of the State’s interest, I readily agreed. I would have done the same for any person of that stature,” he noted.

He added that he had taken all requisite permissions from the gram panchayat and also obtained a no-objection certificate from the irrigation department for the construction of the structure on the flood bank of River Krishna.

The APCRDA had served notice on Ramesh on September 19 and had given seven days time to demolish the unauthorised structure after it found no merit in the arguments made by the industrialist.

“If a State has to prosper, there should be confidence instilled in industrialists. It is unfortunate that the State is stubborn to raze down my guesthouse just because the former chief minister is living there. A few officials have also sought explanation on my assets. I only request you one thing: take the facts into consideration before taking any decision,” he urged Jagan.

Alla’s challenge

Reacting to the letter written by Lingamaneni Ramesh to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has challenged Ramesh and N Chandrababu Naidu for an open debate on the issue (permission to Lingamaneni Estate).