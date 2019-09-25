IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy hard sells Andhra Pradesh to firms in Bengaluru    

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Explaining the investor-friendly atmosphere in the State, Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has appealed to various companies to invest in AP.  

VIJAYAWADA: Explaining the investor-friendly atmosphere in the State, Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has appealed to various companies to invest in AP.  

He was speaking at the ‘Business Outreach’ programme organised in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Goutham Reddy met representatives of TCS, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Hilton Hotels and Viswa Apparel Exports.
He explained the efforts being made by the government for the development of industries. “At a time when employees working in different institutes and sectors are being removed across the globe, our government has given jobs to five lakh people within a span of three months, which is a testimony of the efficient leadership of Jagan,’’ the minister asserted.

Minister to tour Delhi

Goutham Reddy will call on five Union ministers during his two-day visit to New Delhi from Wednesday. He will meet Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways), Ravi Shankar Prasad (Law and Justice and Information Technology), Raj Kumar Singh (Power), Anurag Thakur (MoS, Finance) and Rameswar Teli (MoS, Food Processing.

