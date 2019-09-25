Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada Municipal Corporation orders demolition of Bhaskara Estate apartment complex

Residents and builders agree at meeting with KMC commissioner to rebuild apartment

Bhaskara Estate apartment complex (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Bhaskara Estate apartment complex, which was deemed unfit for residence after three of its pillars received damage, would be demolished soon, said Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) commissioner K Ramesh, after a meeting with the apartment builders and residents on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the KMC conference hall during which the future course of action was discussed. Eventually, they decided to demolish the building. The residents alleged that the builders were planning to occupy the site and rebuild another apartment complex at the spot. They alleged that the builders were trying to allot them flats in the rural area of Kakinada.

The Bhaskara Estate was built in 2005 with five floors and 40 flats. Almost all the flats were occupied.
However, 40 families were vacated on Thursday following a team of experts from JNTU declaring it unsafe. The residents have been searching for rent houses since then.

On Monday, one of the residents of the complex, Gangi Reddy, on his own accord, invited retired engineers to check the condition of the apartment. Adding a new angle to the story, these “experts” declared the complex safe.

While the builders Rami Reddy, Rama Reddy, Krishna Reddy and Gangi Reddy have been pushing for the restoration works from the starting, the residents demanded demolition of the building and complete reconstruction.

Municipal commissioner K Ramesh said at the meeting, according to the experts’ advice, the apartment needs to be demolished. Another meeting will take place to decide when the demolition works would start, he said.

