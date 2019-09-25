Police continue combing operation for injured Maoists in Vizag Agency

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a total of five Maoists were reportedly killed during exchange of fire that took place between police and Maoists in Darakonda forest in GK Veedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency in the past two days, police teams on Tuesday continued combing operations in the surrounding areas suspecting that some of the injured Maoists had escaped into the forest.

Top Maoist leaders Arunakka and Pandana alias Jagan, both divisional secretaries, had managed to give the police the slip for the second time in two days. The police believe that the top Maoists leaders are still in the forest area.

Meanwhile, the police identified the five deceased Maoists by showing the photos to the surrendered Maoists of the area and to the villagers.

The three Maoists who were killed in Sunday’s exchange of fire were identified as Ajay from Chattisgarh who used to work in Suresh team, Vimala and Budri, Dalam members working with Aruna and Chalapathi team. The two killed in Monday’s encounter were identified as Ramesh, DCM cadre, Chattisgarh who worked in Suresh team and Bhuma, a technical hand of Shankar team. While the Maoists are celebrating Communist Party of India Maoist Formation Day, observing revolutionary week from September 21 to 27, teams of Greyhounds, Special Protection Force and CRPF undertook the combing operation.