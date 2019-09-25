Reservoirs in Kurnool brimming with water following heavy rain

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Reservoirs across Handri, Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers have been receiving heavy inflows due to incessant rain.

According to the Irrigation department, the water storage available in major reservoirs and 634 irritation tanks in the district as on date is over 265 tmcft as against 270 tmcft (Nearly 98 per cent of total storage capacity of all reservoirs and ponds). At present, 213.40 tmcft of water is stored in Srisailam reservoir. The Srisailam reservoir has received 81,726 cusecs of water so far (70,656 cusecs of water from Jurala project, 8,824 cusecs of water from Sunkesula dam and 2,876 cusecs of water from River Handri), an irrigation official said.

Two drown in river Chitravati

Kadapa: Two persons drowned in River Chitravati at Yanamalachintala in Kondapuram Mandal on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Anwar Valli (14), a Class VIII student in a private school and his cousin Baba Valli (26), a contract labourer. According to police, the duo ventured into River Chitravati for a swim. When Anwar was swept away by the strong current in the river, Baba Valli tried to rescue him, but he too drowned in the river. SI Raja Reddy visited the spot and deployed expert swimmers to retrieve the bodies. A case has been registered and the bodies were shifted to the government hospital.

Bridge restored

Heavy rain lashed Kurnool, Dhone and Pattikonda on Tuesday. Floodwater entered the homes in several low-lying areas. Officials restored the bridge in Halaharvi, which connects Kurnool and Bellary.