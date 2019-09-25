UDAY Double Decker Express to start from September 26

VISAKHAPATNAM: The UDAY Double Decker Express will run between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada from September 26. The train was originally planned to be run from August 26, but was delayed due to the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley. On the inaugural day, Train No 22701/22702 Visakhapatnam- Vijayawada UDAY Express will run as a special train with limited halts. It will depart from Vizag at 11.30 am. Scheduled to run five days a week, regular service of the train will commence from September 27. Train No 22701 Visakhapatnam- Vijayawada Double Decker UDAY Express will leave Vizag every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 5.45 am and chug into Vijayawada at 11.15 am. In the return direction, Train No 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker UDAY Express will depart Vij ay aw a d a o n ev e r y Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 5.30 pm and reach Vizag at 11 pm.
