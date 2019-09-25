Verification on for 4.35 Lakh farmers for YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Agriculture and revenue officials, who are gearing up to implement YSR Rythu Bharosa from October 15, are currently verifying the list of farmers who will benefit from the scheme. As such, the newly-appointed village volunteers have been asked to collect the particulars by visiting individual farmers.

The agriculture officials are also crosschecking the available details from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana list, which puts the total number of beneficiaries in Prakasam at 3.67 lakh, and revenue records. However, according to the agriculture department, the district has around 4.35 lakh farmers. So, crosschecking with the online land records and pulse survey particulars is being done to get the accurate number of farmers eligible for YSR Rythu Bharosa.

Through the State government’s scheme, total financial assistance of Rs 12,500 would be deposited in an eligible farmer’s bank account. The amount includes Rs 6,000 as promised under PM Kisan Yojana. The remaining Rs 6,500 will be borne by the State government.

Meanwhile, the PM-Kisan beneficiaries have already received Rs 4,000. With the introduction of YSR Rythu Bharosa, they stand to get almost double the benefit than what they got till now. The village volunteers have been deployed to identify the actual number of farmers eligible for the welfare scheme. Once the particulars are compiled, the agriculture and revenue departments officials will prepare a final list, which is expected to be submitted to the government by September-end.

“We are currently preparing YSR Rythu Bharosa beneficiary list, for which the works have been expedited. Even as around 3.67 lakh farmers have benefited from the PM-Kisan Yojana, we expect that the number of beneficiaries for the State government’s scheme may increase further. The list will be prepared and submitted to the government by the end of this month,” PV Srirama Murthy, District Agriculture Joint Director, said.

Eligibility criteria

Small/micro and tenant farmers who have less than five acres and presently having at least half-an-acre of cultivable land are eligible for the scheme. Farmers enrolled under PM-Kisan Yojana will also be included in the list. The government has said even those cultivating on endowments/temples/inam lands are eligible, too