Village secretariat test certificate verification begins in Ongole

The officials concerned were also ordered to provide all necessary facilities for the candidates at the verification venues.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:53 AM

Certificates of ward secretariat aspirants in Vijayawada verified (Photo | EPS, P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Certificate verification process of the newly selected candidates for the Village/ Ward Sachivalayam posts commenced here at the premises of Bhagyanagar- TTDC & Social Welfare Office on Tuesday. District Collector Pola Bhaskar and Joint Collector S Shanmohan visited the centres and inspected the verification process.

They directed the verification officials to take care while checking the original documents of the candidates and ensure that the verification was conducted in a smooth and transparent manner. The officials concerned were also ordered to provide all necessary facilities for the candidates at the verification venues.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector requested verification officers to be alert during the process as they were responsible for the candidates’ future. On Tuesday, officials conducted verification for posts pertaining to eight categories, including animal husbandry assistants, village assistants for sericulture and fisheries, secretaries for ward planning regularisation, ward welfare and development, ward education, sanitation, data processing secretaries and auxiliary nursing midwives(ANMs).

The Collector expressed dissatisfaction towards the District Medical Health Officer, as he failed to explain about ANMs list as well as about arrangements made for the ANM candidates. District Revenue Officer Venkata Subbaiah and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Kailash Gireeswar were present.

