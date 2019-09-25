Wild bear and its two cubs attack 50-year-old man in Kurnool's Ahobilam forest

Home States Andhra Pradesh

A 50-year-old man is battling for life after he was attacked by a wild bear and its two cubs in the dense Ahobilam forest in Allagadda mandal of the district on Tuesday.

Wild bears (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 50-year-old man is battling for life after he was attacked by a wild bear and its two cubs in the dense Ahobilam forest in Allagadda mandal of the district on Tuesday. Displaying unusual bravery, the man reportedly fought off the bear and its two cubs. Though he was grievously injured, he pedalled almost two kilometres to come out of the forest before he was rescued by locals.

According to family members, the victim, Bala Narsimhudu of Chinna Ahobilam, as usual, went into the dense forest to collect mushrooms. As he was busy plucking mushrooms, the bear suddenly attacked him. There were reports that the two cubs of the bear also mauled the victim. Unnerved by the sudden assault by the beasts, Narsimhudu grappled with them and successfully scared them away. “By the time the bear and the cubs left him, Narsimhudu suffered severe injuries on his head and face. Bleeding profusely, he pedalled back for nearly two kilometres to emerge out of the forest before collapsing near his village,’’ police said.

A coconut vendor at the Ahobilam temple, Narsaiah, who was passing by on his motorcycle, recognised Narsimhudu. Without losing time, he placed the injured man on his motorcycle and set out to the village. He with the help of two youths shifted Narsimhudu to a hospital at Allagadda.

As his condition was serious, he was administered first-aid and referred to the Nandyal Government Hospital. Doctors at the Nandyal hospital then referred him to the Kurnool General Hospital.
Forest officials said the bear might have apprehended threat to its cubs. “Bears generally avoid confrontation with humans. As the animal was moving along with its cubs, it might have apprehended danger to its cubs and attacked Narsimhudu,’’ an official said.

