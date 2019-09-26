Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government revokes bauxite mining lease in Visakhapatnam district

The mining lease was granted to APMDC which in turn had signed an MoU with private parties but could not carry out the task.

Published: 26th September 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )

By ANI

AMARAVATI: The government of Andhra Pradesh has revoked bauxite mining in a total of 1521.078 hectares of forest land in the agency area of Visakhapatnam district.

The state government has issued six Government Orders (GOs) revoking the permissions sanctioned in 2007 in connection with mining of bauxite. These GOs revoke mining of bauxite in Ananthagiri, Raktakonda, Chintapalli, Araku, Galikonda, and Jarrela villages in the agency area of Visakhapatnam district.

In 2007, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) was granted a lease for mining of Bauxite for a period of 30 years. The two year period for starting the work ended in January 2017 and the terms of agreement could not fructify on account of the impossibility of performance due to recurring acts of violence in the area because of opposition to the prospect of mining in tribal areas.

The mining lease was granted to APMDC which in turn had signed an MoU with private parties but could not carry out the task.

The stretches and extent of land that was sanctioned earlier are -- 113.192 hectares in Ananthagiri reserve forest (RF), 152 hectares in Chintapalli RF, 93.886 in Galikonda of Ananthagiri, 617 hectares, 460 hectares and 85 hectares in Jarrela of Chintapalli aggregating to 1,520 hectares.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani has expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for keeping his word and banning bauxite mining in tribal areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bauxite mining Visakhapatnam district YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp