Andhra Pradesh government transfers APSRTC vice-chairman in minor reshuffle
Published: 26th September 2019 06:57 AM | Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:57 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday transferred APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu and directed him to report to the DGP office. Transport, and Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu was given the full additional charge of the post. The government also transferred Industries, Infrastructure & Investments and Commerce Secretary I Srinivas Srinaresh and directed him to report to the GAD for further posting.
J Murali (retired IAS), Additional Secretary to Chief Minister, is placed in a full additional charge of the post. Meanwhile, Assam Meghalaya Cadre IAS officer JVN Subramanyam, who had come to AP on deputation, was given the full additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, AP Economic Development Board (APEDB).