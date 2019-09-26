Andhra Pradesh government transfers APSRTC vice-chairman in minor reshuffle

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday transferred APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu and directed him to report to the DGP office. Transport, and Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu was given the full additional charge of the post. The government also transferred Industries, Infrastructure & Investments and Commerce Secretary I Srinivas Srinaresh and directed him to report to the GAD for further posting.

J Murali (retired IAS), Additional Secretary to Chief Minister, is placed in a full additional charge of the post. Meanwhile, Assam Meghalaya Cadre IAS officer JVN Subramanyam, who had come to AP on deputation, was given the full additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, AP Economic Development Board (APEDB).