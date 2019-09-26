Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister urges Centre to promote waterways in state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has urged the Centre to promote inland waterways through Buckingham Canal and start coastal cargo by providing necessary assistance and infrastructure facilities.

As part of his visit to New Delhi on Wednesday, Mekapati called on Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya and urged him to extend the necessary support for setting up a shipbuilding facility in State, which has 974-km-long coastline.

Mekapati also called on Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste and urged him to extend incentives for Kadapa steel plant. “We request the Centre to offer at least some incentives including full exemption of GST for the first seven years, income tax exemption for 10 years on capital goods as well as raw material imports,’’ he said.