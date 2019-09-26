Andhra Pradesh Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao invites CM Jagan Reddy for Dasara festivities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and invited him to Dasara festival celebrations to be held atop Indrakeeladri from September 28.

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu, Sthanacharyulu Vishnubotla Sivaprasad Sharma and temple head priest Lingambotla Durga Prasad also met the CM along with the minister and invited him to attend the celebrations. They presented an invitation card to the CM and the priests gave their blessings to him.

Srinivasa Rao instructed district officials to complete the festive arrangement by Friday. Later, he conducted a review meeting with police, temple and revenue officials and ordered them to ensure hassle-free darshans to the devotees visiting the temple. The minister also instructed officials to provide travel facilities for senior citizens and physically handicapped devotees. Regional Joint Commissioner P Purnachandra Rao took charge as a special officer for the upcoming Dasara festival and reviewed works.